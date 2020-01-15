Prince Harry Remains in London for Meetings While Meghan Markle and Son Archie Are in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain in separate countries amid their royal shakeup.

While Meghan is currently in Canada with her and Harry's son, 8-month-old Archie, after they announced they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family and want to work to become financially independent, a royal source tells ET that Harry remains in London. The source says that 35-year-old Harry isn’t expected to return to Meghan and Archie in Canada right away.

"The duke has some meetings [in London] early next week," the source explains.

On Monday, Harry met with the senior members of his family to discuss his and 38-year-old Meghan's future within the British monarchy. Harry met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. A royal source told ET that Meghan wasn't directly involved in Monday's discussion and that in the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for her to join.

Despite some UK reports, Harry did not delay his plans to return to Canada because of his big family meeting this week, according to our source. The source says he's always had his upcoming meetings on his calendar.

Meanwhile, following Monday's meeting, Queen Elizabeth released a statement in support of Harry and Meghan.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," the statement read. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," the statement continued. "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

A source previously told ET that Harry and Meghan will initially have their home base in Canada. The source also noted that Los Angeles is also "very much in the mix" as another home base for the couple.

"They will retain their home in Frogmore and carry out duties in the U.K.," the source said. "But also spend the majority of their time in North America."

Meanwhile, it's back to business for Meghan and Harry when it comes to bringing attention to causes important to them. On Tuesday, Meghan made a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, which "provides basic needs and positive change for women and children," according to their website.

As for Harry, he announced his plans for the 2022 Invictus Games on Wednesday. Harry created the Invictus Games -- an international event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans compete in different sports -- after having served in the British Army for 10 years.

"In 2022, the Invictus Games will travel to a new country, a new home for respect for our Armed Forces," he said in a new clip announcing Dusseldorf, Germany, as the location for the 2022 games.

For the latest on Harry and Meghan, watch the video below: