Prince Harry Laughs Off Question About His Future at First Royal Appearance Since Drama

Prince Harry has returned to his royal duties!

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex attended his first public appearance on Thursday since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family.

The previously announced engagement involved Harry hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry has been a royal patron of the Rugby League since 2016, taking on the title from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the royal patron for 64 years.

The duke appeared to be in good spirits during the outing, smiling and laughing with children before watching them play a game. However, when speaking with the press, the ton was a bit different. According to several royal reporters, Harry ignored questions about his and Meghan's future, but laughed when the question was asked, maintaining a sense of humor about the situation.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry is currently alone in England while his wife and son, Archie, are staying on Vancouver Island in Canada. The couple shocked the royal family and the world last week with their big announcement.

In the time since, Harry has met with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William to discuss his future. Following the meeting on Monday, Queen Elizabeth released a statement saying she and her family were "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry and Meghan, but adding that there was still much to work out amongst the family.

For more on the drama, watch the clip below: