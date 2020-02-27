Prince Harry Is 'Pretty Chilled Out' at Travel Event in Scotland

It sounds like Prince Harry is really enjoying his more laid-back lifestyle!

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex made his first appearance in the United Kingdom since relocating to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. Harry spoke at an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, on behalf of his travel conservation program, Travalyst, and received an interesting introduction from the event's host, Ayesha Hazarika.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry," Ayesha told the crowd. "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

Following the event (and the shocking name reveal), Ayesha spoke to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, where she opened up about Harry's appearance at the sustainable travel event one day prior.

"[Harry] didn't look like a man wracked with anxiety. He was pretty chilled out," she shared. "One thing I did notice was that he was very informal. He wandered around very freely with all the other delegates. He was very warm, relaxed and seemed very focused on the reason he was up there."

"I got the impression he is very focused on what he wants to do. He was pretty defiant as well. I didn't sense that he thinks 'this has all been a nightmare, I'm going to hide away,'" she continued. "From the reaction he got and the way he conducted himself, he clearly doesn't need a title to be a big deal."

According to royal reporters at Wednesday's event, Visit Scotland Chair Lord Thurso later said, "I was about to call him Your Royal Highness, but I'll just introduce Harry!"

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. After several meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals, it was announced that the couple would no longer be working members of the family. Instead, the couple will be splitting their time between North America and the U.K. and will work to become financially independent.

