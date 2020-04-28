Prince Harry Has a Part in 'Thomas & Friends' 75th Anniversary Episode, 'Royal Engine'

Prince Harry's latest appearance is sure to delight kids everywhere! On Tuesday, Mattel announced that the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex will make a special introduction for the 75th anniversary episode of Thomas the Tank Engine, which will hit Netflix on May 1.

The celebratory special, Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine, will pay homage to the show’s British heritage by featuring Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles, as a child. As for the story line, fans will get to watch along as Thomas travels to London, England, for the first time on a mission to take Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace.

"Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years --entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters," Harry said. "I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures."

"I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode," he added. "I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary."

Along with Harry's involvement, Rosamund Pike is set to voice a new character, Duchess of Loughborough, in the episode. Additionally, in honor of its anniversary, Kevin Jonas is teaming up with the brand to read a classic Thomas & Friends book every week in May on Caribu, a family activity video-calling app.

Netflix

The announcement comes just a week ahead of the first birthday of Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, and one day after Harry launched his first major project since he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties. Watch the video below to learn more about the mental health resource, HeadFIT, that the Duke of Sussex is supporting.