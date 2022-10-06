Prince Harry, Elton John and More Sue 'Daily Mail' Publisher Over 'Gross Breaches of Privacy'

Prince Harry and Elton John are among a small group of public figures making explosive allegations in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers -- the publisher behind the British tabloids the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline -- claiming they were the victims of, among other things, phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.

The Duke of Sussex and actress Sadie Frost are being represented by the law firm Hamlins LLP London, while the "Tiny Dancer" singer -- along with his husband, music producer David Furnish, actress Elizabeth Hurley, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon -- are being represented by London-based gunnercooke LLP.

According to a press release from Hamlins, and obtained by ET, the group all claim in their separate lawsuits that they "have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers."

Some of the allegations include the hiring of private investigators to bug their cars and homes as well as ordering the bugging of their live telephone calls. The group also alleges Associated Newspapers paid police for inside information and impersonated staff at hospitals and clinics to obtain sensitive information. They also allege having their bank accounts and financial transactions accessed "through illicit means and manipulation."

According to the press release, the group claims "the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg -- and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts."

It's not the first time Sir Elton John and Harry have been at odds with British tabloids. Back in 2019, John fiercely defended Harry and Meghan Markle after several accounts of the young couple's private family vacation came out in the tabloids.

Harry also sued Associated Newspapers over an October 2020 article in the Mail on Sunday titled, "Top general accuses Harry of turning his back on the Marines" and an "almost identical" article on MailOnline.

The article was proven false, forcing the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline to publicly issue an apology and correction. Harry settled the dispute in October 2021 and awarded the "significant damages" he recovered from the lawsuit to his Invictus Games Foundation.

Back in December 2021, Markle also won her legal battle against Associated Newspapers in a lengthy privacy case.