Prince Harry Announces 2022 Invictus Games Details Amid Scaling Back Royal Duties

Prince Harry is heading back to his royal duties! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex announced his plans for the 2022 Invictus Games on Wednesday.

"In 2022, the Invictus Games will travel to a new country, a new home for respect for our Armed Forces," Harry says in a new clip announcing Dusseldorf, Germany, as the location for the 2022 games.

This comes one week after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K.

HRH The Duke of Sussex announces the 2022 Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany: #InvictusGames#DukeofSussex#IG2022#Dusseldorfpic.twitter.com/PGGb2teKnA — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) January 15, 2020

The Invictus Games are one of Prince Harry's royal patronages and he has hosted them for years. So his work with this year's games in The Hague and the 2022 games in Germany will be a part of his royal duties.

Harry, a former member of the Armed Forces himself, has always had a special place in his heart for the Invictus Games. In fact, the 2016 Invictus Games was the first public event where Harry and Meghan were spotted together. And the 2018 games took place in Sydney, Australia, amid the couple's royal tour where they first announced Meghan's pregnancy with baby Archie.

The royal family is still working to determine the Sussexes' roles within the monarchy. After a Monday meeting at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement noting that she is "entirely supportive" of the couple's desire to create a life of their own as a new family.

But she also added, "There are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."