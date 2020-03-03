Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Had a 4-Hour Private Lunch During His Return to the U.K.

Prince Harry got in some quality time with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, over the weekend. A royal source tells ET that the 93-year-old reigning monarch had a four-hour lunch with the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex on Sunday.

This is the first time the two have been face-to-face since they agreed Harry would exit his senior duties. In January, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their intention to step down as senior members of the royal family.

After several discussions with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William, the family came to an agreement that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would no longer be senior royals, would split their time between North America and the United Kingdom and would become financially independent from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have since relocated with their 9-month-old son, Archie, to Vancouver Island, Canada. Harry returned to the U.K. last week, attending an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, and to make a public appearance at Abbey Road Studios where he met with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir.

Meghan is set to join her husband in the U.K. this week. The couple's first joint event at is at the Endeavour Awards on Thursday. They are participating in a series of official events before they transition out of being senior royals on March 31.

It was announced this week that they will be joining Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

