Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Christened During Intimate Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently marked a special occasion for their baby girl! A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms to ET that the couple's 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened during a home ceremony in Montecito, California, last week.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," the spokesperson shares.

According to People, the ceremony had between 20 and 30 guests, which included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.

Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022

Following the ceremony, the outlet reports that guests were treated to food and dancing. A source also noted to People that Harry and Meghan extended an invite to Harry's family, including King Charles III, Camila, Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Last year, Perry opened up about the moment he was asked by the duke and duchess to be Lilibet's godfather. The Award-winning director also shared his apprehensions about attending a christening ceremony with the royal family in the United Kingdom.

"I called them back and go, 'Uh, hold on a second, does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the royal family] and figure all that out? 'Cause I don't wanna do that,'" Perry said in Netflix's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. "'Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that's OK.'"

In January, Harry shared his wish for his children and their relationship with the royal family. "I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," he told People.

Lilibet, and her 3-year-old brother, Archie, were officially given the titles of prince and princess when their grandfather, King Charles III, took the throne -- following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The change comes under the rules set out by King George V in 1917.

Lilibet's christening also comes ahead of King Charles' coronation ceremony. While ET confirmed the monarch extended and invitation to Harry and Meghan, it is not yet known if they will attend.