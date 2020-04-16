Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in L.A. Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wasting no time in starting to volunteer in their new city of residence.



ET confirms the couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, to 20 clients living with critical illnesses.



Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, said he was thrilled with Harry and Meghan's decision to work with the organization.



Ayoub said the couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday, delivering non-perishable meals, and asked to volunteer again on Wednesday.



"They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," Ayoub said.



The couple adhered to the current social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, gloves, and keeping a distance of six feet or more.



"I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population," Ayoub shared. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60."



The generous volunteer work comes at an important time for Project Angel Food -- which prepares, and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 400 new people have signed up to receive meals from the organization.



The charity currently serves 1600 meals a day, which will now rise to 2000. The organization appreciates donations of any amount, which can be made here.



-- Reporting by Joe Siyam