Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted in L.A. for First Time Since Moving While Delivering Meals for Charity

After staying under the radar since their move to the City of Angels, the pair were spotted on Wednesday donating their time to a good cause.

Meghan and Harry were caught on camera in West Hollywood as they worked with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to people dealing with critical illnesses.

In footage published by TMZ, the high-profile couple wore face masks and ball caps as they dropped off food to the homes of one of Project Angel Food's in-need clients.

The pair dressed in casual clothing appropriate for the work at hand, with Meghan in a white shirt and black pants as Harry rocked a polo shirt and grey jeans. The pair took precautions when it came to their health, wearing protective gloves as they delivered the meals.

ET previously reported that Meghan and Harry have been working with Project Angel Food during the coronavirus outbreak, after first delivering meals on Easter Sunday, and then again on Wednesday.

According to Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, it was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who suggested that the organization needed volunteers and that they could participate.

"I went on one delivery with Harry and Meghan they were all about the client, all about service," Ayoub told ET via video chat on Thursday. "Yesterday we got a call from one of the clients saying, 'Was that who I thought it was?' because they're wearing their masks their wearing gloves they're very casually dressed."

Ayoub went on to say that Meghan and Harry weren't interested in promoting their charitable efforts, explaining, "They wanted to do it quietly and they did."

"I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population," Ayoub previously told ET. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60."

The generous volunteer work comes at an important time for Project Angel Food -- which prepares, and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 400 new people have signed up to receive meals from the organization.

The charity currently serves 1600 meals a day, which will now rise to 2000. The organization appreciates donations of any amount, which can be made here.

For more on the couple's philanthropic endeavors, see the video below.