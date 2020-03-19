Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Queen Elizabeth's Message of Encouragement Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to step down as senior royals on March 31, they're still highlighting the message of Queen Elizabeth II -- literally! On Thursday, the queen shared words of comfort to the people of Great Britain and the world, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reposted the statement.

Both the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, have relocated to their home in Windsor Castle amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the queen said in her message. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

The queen noted that Britain's history "has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one," and praised the scientists, medical experts and emergency responders who have stepped up during these difficult times.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe," she concluded. "I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

Though Harry and Meghan attended their final event as senior members of the royal family on March 9 at the Commonwealth Service, the couple plans to return to the U.K. for future events at the request of the queen.

At the Endeavour Awards earlier this month, Prince Harry affirmed his loyalty to his grandmother and his country.

"Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving!" he said at the time.

The couple previously sent their own message of encouragement amid the coronavirus outbreak to their followers on social media, posting, "There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

For more on how the royals are handling the coronavirus outbreak, watch the clip below: