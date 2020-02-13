Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'On Their Own' Special Coming to Entertainment Tonight (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting the royal treatment on Entertainment Tonight!

In a special edition of ET airing on Monday, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shocking exit from the royal family. Plus, all the drama that's unfolded beyond the gates of Buckingham Palace since the two announced their plans to become financially independent from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

ET's Royal Revolution: Harry & Meghan On Their Own was shot on location in London, England, and Vancouver, Canada. The special features interviews with experts like DailyMail.com's Editor-at-Large Piers Morgan, who has been following Meghan and Harry's life in the spotlight extensively, along with insight from those who have worked with the royal family for years, including Simone Simmons, former psychic of the late Princess Diana.

Throughout the special, ET will also unveil details on everything from the mental health docu-series Prince Harry is co-creating with Oprah, to the conversations Meghan has had with industry heavyweights like Bob Iger (Walt Disney Company Chairman & CEO) about a potential return to her acting career in Hollywood. Plus, how will all this affect baby Archie?

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Feb. 17 (check your local listings here) to watch Royal Revolution: Harry & Meghan On Their Own.