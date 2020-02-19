Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Just Weeks Left as Senior Royals: All the Details Inside Their Transition

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to forge their new path in Canada, an end date has been set on the couple's time as senior members of the royal family.

A source tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will transition to their new roles on March 31, with their Buckingham Palace offices closing on April 1. At that point, they will then transition to their new foundation office.

The announcement that the couple's Buckingham Palace office had been closed down, leading to layoffs of staff members, came last week.

"In their new life, things will be streamlined and leaner with staff located closer to them," another source previously told ET.

As was previously reported, a different source told ET that the official title of the pair's foundation is still up in the air. Originally, the couple had planned to call it "Sussex Royal," but due to their departure from the royal family, this name has been called into question.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed,” the source said. "Discussions are still ongoing."

The first source also notes that Harry and Meghan's return to the U.K. will take place at the end of this month. The couple will arrive across the pond on Feb. 28 and attend several royal appearances including the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5, the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7,and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will attend the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed to ET that “the royal family and the Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.” Prince Harry will retain ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader; however, during this 12-month period, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the review is complete.

The couple will also retain their titles of the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

Another royal source also confirms that Prince Harry and Meghan will be in the U.K. “regularly” in the future despite speculation and reports to the contrary. Prince Harry will attend the London Marathon in April in capacity as Patron, and Harry and Meghan will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May. Prince Harry’s involvement with Invictus will continue and he is dedicated to supporting the military and mental health causes in his work, the source says. Additionally, as the grandson of the queen, Prince Harry remains sixth in line of succession. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex status in the order of precedence is unchanged.

