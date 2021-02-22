Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Financially Support Women’s Shelter Hit By Texas Storm

"Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" the Genesis Women's Shelter shared on Twitter. "Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!"

A spokesperson for the couple told ET Canada that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, spoke to the Genesis team on Sunday, sharing that “their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need.”

They added that “like so many, the couple is heartbroken to see communities across Texas still struggling to access the very basic resources we all need—water, heat, food, shelter” and hope that others will be compelled to donate or help out “whatever way they can.”

The Genesis Shelter provides emergency shelter, long term housing, counseling and legal services to women and families who are victims of domestic abuse and violence.

This marks Harry and Meghan's first public charitable act since last week's announcement that the couple have officially stepped down as working members of the royal family, following their year-long trial period. Though Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, noted that they would be giving up their royal patronages, several of the organizations the couple supported have come forward saying they plan to keep the duke and duchess as patrons.