Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle in 2022 Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted for a little glitz and a lot of glamour for their 2022 Christmas Card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card on Friday and it features the couple at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala from earlier this month in New York City. Meghan and Harry, who were among the gala's honorees that also included late NBA legend Bill Russell and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, looked dashing in a stunning white strapless dress and a black tuxedo.

The black and white photo featured on the GIF card was sent via an Archewell Foundation email.

"From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new years!' the card read. The couple signed it, "Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

Harry and Meghan's Christmas card comes three days after Prince William and Kate Middleton released their holiday family portrait. The Christmas card also comes one day after Vol. 2 of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Netflix, with the latest episodes putting Harry and William's relationship at the forefront.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle sending holiday wishes tonight, delivered via an Archewell email 🎄



"From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new years!" pic.twitter.com/OmS1DIGLVx — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) December 16, 2022

In the series' final three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about their exit from royal life, with Harry claiming his brother screamed and shouted at him after he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties.

ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl who weighed in on how the docuseries will affect the possibility of a reconciliation between the brothers, who have not been on good terms.

"Well, I think that given the allegations that Harry has made in the latest three episodes of this docuseries are so personal towards his brother, I think it really does set back any chance of a rift for the foreseeable future," Nicholl shared. "Even if William hasn't watched this docuseries, and it's my understanding that he hasn't, he will be very aware of the headlines. He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms."

Quite simply, Nicholl said, William feels betrayed and is worried that any conversation between the two of them stands the chance to end up in Harry's upcoming tell-all book.