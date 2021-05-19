Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce New Archewell Initiative on Third Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation is focusing their next efforts on helping out India, which is currently experiencing a devastating COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that their Archewell Foundation is teaming up with World Central Kitchen to build their next Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India. The Mumbai location will be the third in a series of four Community Relief Centers that will develop in regions of the world disproportionately affected by natural disaster.

The Archewell website notes that the purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience for the communities in which they’re based. During future crises, these centers can also be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens or vaccination sites.

World Central Kitchen teams have been serving 20,000 fresh meals daily to frontline hospital workers and to COVID quarantine centers in India. India's total virus cases have exceeded 25 million as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday also marks 36-year-old Harry and 39-year-old Meghan's third wedding anniversary. During Harry's recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he revealed that his first public outing with Meghan was at a supermarket in London and had to be kept a secret.

"The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending that we didn't know each other," Harry recalled. "So we texted each other from the other side of the aisles. There were people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying hi."

