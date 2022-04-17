Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend First Easter Service With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince George and Princess Charlotte marked a special milestone on Easter! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest children joined their parents during Easter Sunday church service at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Cambridges coordinated in blue outfits for the outing. George, 8, matched his father in a smart dark blue suit. Adding his own twist, the third in line to the throne wrote a blue tie while his father opted for red.

Charlotte, 6, wore a blue floral print dress with light blue stockings and a dark blue sweater. Kate, 40, wore a light blue coat dress and a matching blue hat. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with blue pumps.

Charlotte held on to her father’s hand as they walked into the church, as George walked in between his mother and father. George practiced his handshake as he greeted the Dean of Windsor, David Connor, at the end of the service.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Absent from the outing was William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis, who will turn 4 on April 23. The Cambridges sent a special message to their followers on social media in honor of the holiday. On Sunday, the official social media accounts for the Duke and Duchess shared a card on their official stationary with the words “Happy Easter” on the front.

“Happy Easter to our followers,” the caption next to the photo read.

Antony Jones/GC Image

The Queen, who has dealt with a series of health setbacks in recent months, did not attend the service. Prince Charles and Camila, Dutchess of Cornwall also opted out of attending as well. The Cambridges were joined by cousins, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, and Peter Phillips and his daughters.

Wishing a Happy Easter to all our followers! ⛪️🐣🌼 pic.twitter.com/BOcbbDDCnt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 17, 2022

William’s uncle, Prince Edward, was in attendance with his family, including his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children. The Cambridges outing comes less than a month after they stepped out for the Service of Thanksgiving in honor of Prince Philip who, who died in 2021.