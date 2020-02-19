Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Wishes Him a Happy 60th Birthday Amid Scandal

Prince Andrew's milestone birthday is not going entirely unnoticed. The son of Queen Elizabeth II turned 60 on Wednesday and his ex-wife and the mother of his daughters, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, marked the occasion by sharing a portrait of the royal on social media.

"Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew," Fergie captioned the black and white photo, which features Andrew sitting on a couch with two dogs, smiling as he looks out the window.

The exes have always been close, but this post comes as Andrew is currently embroiled in a scandal involving the late disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The royal's ties to Epstein have led to allegations against Andrew coming to light, which ultimately led to the prince stepping down from his royal duties last fall.

Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew pic.twitter.com/btsooJ0lGw — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 19, 2020

Britain's Express reports that Andrew will celebrate his birthday privately with Fergie and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but that the rest of the royal family will not be present for the occasion.

Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice, recently announced the details to her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The nuptials will take place on May 29 at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. Andrew is still expected to walk her down the aisle.

