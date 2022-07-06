'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Trailer Reveals A’s Murderous Plan

A is back, and is taking down a whole new group of high school teens one by one. In the full-length trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a mysterious “Assailant” torments a new set of “Liars” nearly 20 years after a series of tragic events nearly destroyed the blue-collar town of Millwood.

According to the streaming platform, “this dark take on the teen melodrama introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A -- a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own.”

Written by teen thriller experts Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the latest Pretty Little Liars spinoff stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco as the titular Liars while also featuring Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono.

“I’m excited to take the foundation that they built and introduce our show to everyone, ‘cause it’s a completely different kind of universe you get to be absorbed into,” Madison told ET about the new series, revealing working on the show has “been a labor of love.”

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will debut its 10-episode season on Thursday, July 28, with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18.