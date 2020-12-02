Presley Gerber Shares Shooting Range Video of Himself Before 'All the Horrid Tattoos'

Presley Gerber posted video of himself at a shooting range on Instagram on Tuesday, continuing to poke fun at the reaction to his recent face tattoo.

The 20-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber shoots a target in the black-and-white video, and says he visited the shooting range before he got his controversial new ink on his right cheek reading "misunderstood." Gerber writes, "Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos 😂😘y’all know nothing #waketfup."

Gerber's new tattoo, which was done by tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, has been getting plenty of reaction online and he's been defending it after some Instagram followers mocked him for it. On his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gerber shared a photo of a man with the same face tattoo reading misunderstood, writing, "#F**kWhatTheySay We on to something ..."

Instagram

On Saturday, Gerber also went on Instagram Live and addressed all the criticism.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he said. "I think that's a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt my entire life."

The model also called out his critics directly.

"If anyone has s**t to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address -- I promise -- and you can come say it to my face," he said.

