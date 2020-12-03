Presley Gerber Says 'People Love to Hate' Him Over His Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber is still fending off the haters! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 20-year-old son took to his Instagram Stories for yet another message directed at his critics.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm?" Presley wrote.

The model got the word "Misunderstood" inked on his cheek last month, prompting a big response and lots of feelings online. Presley has since wiped his Instagram account of all images except for two.

Presley Gerber/Instagram Story

The Hollywood heir previously shared video footage of himself at the shooting range, writing, "Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos?? y’all know nothing #waketfup."

