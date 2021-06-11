President Joe Biden and Wife Jill Meet With Queen Elizabeth and Royal Family at G7 Summit

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made their way across the pond.

The president and first lady met Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family during a reception at The Eden Project in England, at the G7 Summit on Friday. Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance. This marked the Bidens' first in-person visit with the queen of England since stepping into their roles this past January.

G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. The 95-year-old queen was in good spirits, wearing a white and floral dress, white gloves and pearls. The president looks sleek in a black suit, while Jill wore a printed dress under a beige Gabriela Hearst trench coat and Larroudé clutch.

The royal family account also posted about the event, with more photos filled with the queen with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, among others.

Earlier in the day, the first lady and Kate met for the first time and visited Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England.

"It was great to host Dr. Jill Biden and experts from the UK and the United States for a discussion on the importance of early childhood on lifelong outcomes, and how we can work together to make a difference," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram wrote. "The importance of providing support for parents and children alike during early childhood, and the positive impact that this can have across society, is something we share a great passion for."

The president and first lady are also expected to visit Windsor, England, on Sunday, June 13. The queen has met with many American presidents during her almost 70 years on the throne. Most recently she has hosted President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as well as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

The Bidens also have a close friendship with the queen's grandson, Prince Harry. They have met with Harry through his charity event, the Invictus Games, which honors wounded veteran athletes.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Friday, Kate was asked about Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and expressed how she couldn't wait to meet her new niece.

"I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her," the Duchess of Cambridge told NBC News chief foreign correspondent Andrea Mitchell when with the first lady. "We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

