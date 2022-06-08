President Biden Addresses Gun Control Reform on First Late-Night Appearance with Jimmy Kimmel

President Joe Biden appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and addressed the recent outcry for gun control legislation in the wake of horrifying mass shootings across the country.

When asked about the call from many activists to issue executive orders imposing gun control, the way Donald Trump routinely issued executive orders, Biden explained he felt it was exactly for that reason that he doesn't feel that is the path to choose.

“What I don’t want to do, and I’m not being facetious, is I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and constitutional authority,” Biden shared.

“I often get asked, well the Republicans don’t play it square, why do you play it square,” Biden explained. "Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy."

President @JoeBiden on issuing an Executive Order in response to gun violence… pic.twitter.com/KUXsyNfZrW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 9, 2022

Biden was joined by his wife, Jill Biden, in the studio, and the couple posed for photos with the late-night host before the interview.

Biden's sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.