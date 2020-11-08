Pregnant Witney Carson Jumps for Joy After Finding Out the Gender of Her First Child -- Watch

Witney Carson is expecting a baby boy! The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the gender of her first baby with husband, Carson McAllister, in a social media post on Monday.

The cute clip showed the couple finding out whether they're having a son or daughter, thanks to loved ones releasing confetti cannons which shot blue powder into the air.

Upon seeing the color, Carson and McAllister ecstatically jumped for joy, while being showered in blue confetti.

Carson, 26, assured her followers that party-goers had been exercising precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Gender reveal is up!” Carson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We had a few close family members who lived in Utah come be with us. We all have been quarantined together! So we were all safe.”

Carson teased that the gender reveal celebration was coming up in a post on Friday, in which she called for fans to share whether they thought she was expecting a boy or a girl.

Malcolm in the Middle star, Frankie Muniz, correctly guessed boy.

Carson revealed her pregnancy in July, sharing how the couple couldn't "contain our excitement and joy right now."

Speaking to ET a few days later, she said they were not ready to reveal the baby’s gender, but were both “100%” wrong with their predictions.

During the interview, Carson also admitted she still couldn’t believe that she will be welcoming a child, due to arrive in January.

"It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised,” Carson said. “So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all."

"Yeah, she's still so little. Kind of out of sight, out of mind for me," McAllister then joked. "It hasn't quite hit me yet."

As Carson prepares for motherhood, her DWTS co-star and bestie, Lindsay Arnold, is also navigating pregnancy.

“Lindsay's due in November, and then I'm due in January. Everybody thought that we planned it, but it's so funny because we really didn't," Carson said. "Lindsay told me she was pregnant when she was, like, 11 or 12 weeks. I was already pregnant, I just didn't know it. It was so crazy."

