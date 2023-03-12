Pregnant Rihanna Stuns at the 2023 Oscars in Bold Sheer Look

Rihanna is bringing maternity fashion to a new level! The pregnant superstar showed off her unique flair for fashion at the 95th Academy Awards red carpet, wearing a sheer getup with a leather halter top and train.

According to an eyewitness inside the venue, the singer was smiling and glowing. Her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, also arrived holding a bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne and headed towards the backstage area.

It's a huge night for the nine-time GRAMMY winner; not only is Rihanna nominated for her first Academy Award, but she's set to perform as well. The singer will give viewers their first live rendition of her Oscar-nominated single, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The song was penned by singer Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, and serves as a eulogy to Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, and died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

In the Best Original Song category, the song is up against Diane Warren's "Applause" (Tell It Like a Woman), Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick), NTR and Ram Charan's "Naatu Naatu" (RRR) and Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne's "This Is a Life" (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The release of "Lift Me Up" marked the soon-to-be mom of two's first single in six years as she embarks on the next era of her iconic career. The single picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song (Motion Picture), but ultimately lost to "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

A source previously told ET that A$AP was in New York solo while Rihanna stayed in Los Angeles to do last-minute performance rehearsals. The rapper made it back to L.A. in time to escort his partner to the awards show. "Rihanna is feeling good and is excited to perform again on Sunday," the source said, adding that her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance really reignited the singer's passion for live performing.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel aired live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and the full list of winners.