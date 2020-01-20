Pregnant Michelle Williams Glows on 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Michelle Williams is turning heads at the 2020 SAG Awards!

The 39-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her second child, walked the red carpet at the annual awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday, showing off her adorable baby bump. This will mark Williams' first child with fiance Thomas Kail. She's also mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

Williams stepped out to the SAG carpet in a beautiful off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress, a light pink manicure and bright red lip. She kept her locks down and parted to one side, held back with a statement hair clip.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She completed the look with the best accessory -- her fiance! The director kept it classy in a sophisticated suit, holding hands with Williams as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Williams' appearance comes just a few weeks after she and Kail made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes. For that outing, the blonde beauty wore a gorgeous custom orange gown by Louis Vuitton, with Kail sporting a classic tux.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Williams received a 2020 SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of legendary Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. She won the same accolade at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month, and at the Emmys last November.

"It's a lot," she told ET last April, of transforming into Verdon. "I mean, you start researching as soon as you get the part. There's like one good moment when you get the job and then the panic sets in and you go to work."

"It was pretty much, like, the longest job of my life," she added. "It was physical in not just the dancing, but in aging and figuring out how to physically change somebody from 29 up to 64 -- figuring out how that would affect their body."

