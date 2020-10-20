Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Having a Boy

Meghan Trainor revealed some exciting news on Tuesday during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show! The pregnant singer shared that she and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, are expecting a baby boy.

While she was in studio with Clarkson, Sabara was present through Zoom to announce the big news. Trainor said she actually thought she was pregnant with a girl, and that she's just over halfway into her pregnancy. She also surprisingly said she hasn't yet bought things for the baby.

ET spoke with 26-year-old Trainor earlier this month about her upcoming holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, and she also told us she was having a boy. She explained why she was so surprised.

"I spent so long where I'm like 'it,' or 'baby' and I didn't know when I could say it, but, it's a boy," she shared. "Technology is insane, so there is a new blood test that you can take at 12 weeks pregnant ... that tells you if it's a boy or a girl, and they call you on the phone and it was so insane because I'm that girl that looks up everything, and I'm like, 'That's what I have.' So, there's all these myths of, oh, if the heartbeat is really fast, it's a girl, and if your hips are the first to go out, then it's a girl, and so I was like, 'It's a girl.' Like, I got it. I was so confident, and then when she called us and I was like, 'OK, tell us,' and she's like, 'What do you think it is?' And my husband is like, 'A girl.' And she's like, 'Actually, it's a boy.'"

"And it was like finding out that we were pregnant all over again, like, I didn't even consider that an option and I was like, 'Oh yeah, it could be a sweet little boy,'" she continued. "So, it was awesome and my bros are pumped."

Trainor announced she was pregnant on Oct. 7. She and 28-year-old Sabara have been married since December 2018.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" she tweeted along with a picture of her sonogram earlier this month. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

