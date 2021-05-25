Pregnant 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Erica Mena Files for Divorce From Safaree

Erica Mena has filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels. The 33-year-old Love & Hip Hop star -- who's currently pregnant with their second child together -- filed for divorce on May 21 in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Erica and 39-year-old Safaree have been married since Sept. 16, 2019, when they secretly tied the knot, and have a daughter together, 1-year-old Safire. The court documents state that the two are currently living in a "bona fide state of separation," and that their second child is due in July.

Erica is asking for joint legal custody and final decision-making authority, as well as primary physical custody of Safire on a temporary and permanent basis "with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children’s best interests." She's also asking for child support, the permanent exclusive use of their marital residence, as well as for him to pay her attorney's fees.

The documents state that Erica is requesting a divorce since her and Safaree's marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there is "no hope of reconciliation."

On Monday, Erica shared a tweet by Tory Lanez on her Instagram Stories reading, "I'd rather loyalty than love. ... And no the 2 are not the same." In recent photos of herself on Instagram, she's also noticeably been posing without her huge wedding ring.

Both she and Safaree have yet to comment on their split. On Tuesday, he promoted his upcoming appearance at a bar in Oklahoma City on Instagram.