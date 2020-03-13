Pregnant Katy Perry Heads Home to be With Orlando Bloom Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry is putting her health and safety first amid growing concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old singer -- who is currently pregnant with her first child with her fiance, Orlando Bloom -- is headed back to the United States to be with Bloom after cutting her visit to Australia short, a source tells ET. Meanwhile, in a video on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, 43-year-old Bloom said he was going back to the U.S. from the Czech Republic to be "quarantined" after production of his show, Carnival Row, had been shut down due to health concerns.

"Katy has left Australia to head home to see Orlando and rest," the source tells ET. "This is Katy's first pregnancy and although she wants to still keep her work commitments, she knows now is a scary time and is taking her health and her child's health serious."

"Katy plans to scale back on work things where she can and, although she didn't want to cancel some work engagements in Australia, she knew it was the right thing to do," the source continues.

On Thursday, Perry shared photos of herself in Australia on Instagram.

"On a brighter note... a show of gratitude for some bushfire heroes and 7000 of my newest friends in Bright, VIC," she wrote. "Thanks to all who came out and created a new happy memory #fighton 💚 📸 @timsek."

As for Bloom, he encouraged his fans to self-quarantine in his Instagram Story video. "It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined," he said. "We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine."

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there," he continued. "Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy."

Perry revealed she and Bloom were expecting their first child together earlier this month when she dropped her music video for "Never Worn White." In an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff a day after her big announcement, she revealed she had no plans of stopping her career after becoming a mother.

"I'm sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she said. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."

For more on Perry's pregnancy, watch the video below: