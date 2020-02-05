Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Her Pup Are the Cutest While on a Stroll

Pregnancy looks good on Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 30-year-old mom-to-be was photographed while she was out walking her adorable dog, Maverick, in Los Angeles on Saturday. Schwarzenegger showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a black t-shirt and rocked black leggings, sunglasses, a baseball hat, and had a jacket around her waist. She talked on the phone during her and her pup's stroll.

It was just one week ago that ET learned that the Gift of Forgiveness author and her husband, Chris Pratt, are expecting their first child together. The two have yet to publicly announce the news on their social media.

However, a source told ET last week that "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child."

"The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy," the source said. "Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

On Friday, the expectant mother did share a photo of herself and Maverick all cuddled up on the couch.

"A love story with my Angews 😍♥️ @maverickschwarzenegger," she captioned the shot.

