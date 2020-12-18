Pregnant Christina Milian Shares Slow Motion Bikini Video as She Bares Her Baby Bump

Christina Milian is showing off her bump! The 39-year-old actress and musician took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic and video of herself rocking a tiny bikini -- baby bump and all!

In the ocean-set pic, Milian stands in crystal clear water as she sports a yellow string bikini. The mom-to-be looks off into the distance in the shot, with a stunning beach, palm trees and a bright blue sky all behind her.

The second part of the post is a video that features Milian emerging from the water in slow motion, before walking out of the shot with her growing belly peeking out from below the waves.

Milian and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, announced that they're expecting their second child together earlier this month, less than 10 months after the pair became parents to a son, Isaiah. The singer is also mom to 10-year-old Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream.

When ET spoke to Milian in May, she opened up about wanting to be a modern-day Martha Stewart amid extra time at home and with her family because of quarantine due to COVID-19.

"I was raised with some traditional senses, where my mom taught us how to cook, taught us how to clean, all of that stuff -- but now [I'm putting] a modern twist on it," she said in reference to her new Facebook Watch series, What Happens at Home. "You get the modern-day woman who's not only just a housewife or just raising kids. You also are running businesses, you're doing multiple things."

Watch the video below for more on Milian.