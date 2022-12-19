Pregnant 'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals Sex of Baby (Exclusive)

Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li has a lot to celebrate!

The Netflix star announced last month she was pregnant with her first child, and now ET can exclusively reveal the sex of Mi Li's baby. The 37-year-old and her boyfriend, who is based in San Francisco, are expecting a girl!

Mi Li and her partner, whom she has not revealed the identity of, celebrated the exciting news with a low-key picnic at their home with just the two of them and their dog. The couple learned the sex of their baby by breaking apart the cupcakes, revealing the light pink filling.

"My partner and I wanted to keep the general reveal super simple and intimate, so we did a home picnic in our yard with just the two of us and our dog, Sophia!" the Bling Empire star shared exclusively with ET.

"I don’t know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I did one of the happy cries when we found out," Mi Li said. "It will always be a moment that I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our baby girl!"

Courtesy of Kelly Mi LI

Mi Li announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November, posting a photo of her happily showing off her pregnancy test.

"Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives," Mi Li captioned the post.

"PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!" she added.

The TV personality and entrepreneur has kept her relationship private, acknowledging her boyfriend in an Instagram post in October where he's shown in silhouette.

"They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life. I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was even possible. Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life," Mi Li wrote at the time.



"To my ladies who are jaded with love, please know there are still amazing people out of there. Don’t give up," she shared. "Use this time to focus on yourself, love yourself, and get to know yourself, your person will come. Don’t settle for anything less than you deserve."

Mi Li was previously married to businessman Lin Miao, but they divorced in 2015. She also dated Bling Empire co-star Andrew Gray for five years before going their separate ways.