Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares Ultrasound of 'Active' Baby Girl

Pregnant Bindi Irwin is showing off her "active" baby girl. The wildlife activity took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself watching an ultrasound of her soon-to-be daughter.

Irwin, who is expecting her first child with Chandler Powell, smiles wide in the video, telling her husband, "This is so exciting. Look at our daughter! She's so beautiful."

"Wow, you can see her heartbeat there," Powell's voice is heard saying. "Oh my goodness, she is beautiful."

Irwin adds, "And busy!"

"Yes, very active," Powell marvels.

Irwin captioned the clip, "Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. 💛 Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

Thursday marked Thanksgiving in the United States, and Irwin shared a message to her American family members on Instagram earlier this week. Powell's family is from Florida, and they last visited them there last year.

"Thinking of my wonderful family in Florida and Oregon. Thanksgiving is coming up in the USA and I’m incredibly thankful to have these amazing people in my life. Sending all my love and virtual hugs until we can be together again. 💗," Irwin wrote on Sunday.

Irwin and Powell fell in love seven years ago, and married in an intimate wedding at Australia Zoo in March, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Chandler has the most calming presence. He was very nice just to say, 'Everything's gonna be OK.' But it was crazy," Irwin told ET in May. "First and foremost, we wanted to ensure that everyone's health and safety was the priority, so whatever happens in life we just wanted to be happy. We made the decision not to have any guests at our wedding to make sure everyone was safe, and it was a really tough choice to make."

Powell's parents "understood," the conservationist shared.

"[Our wedding was] the opposite of a normal," she added, "but it was our perfect [day]. And that's the reality of life."

