Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Ashley Tisdale just found out that she's having a baby girl!

On Friday, the High School Musical star shared pics of her and husband Christopher French finding out the sex of their first child by slicing into a fancy cake. When Tisdale sees that the color of the inside of the dessert is pink, meaning they're having a girl, the mom-to-be is clearly overjoyed.

"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" she captioned the pics posted to Instagram. "I cried I was so happy. P.S. For all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench"

The 35-year-old actress first revealed she was pregnant last month by sharing photos of her baby bump with her Instagram followers. French also posted the happy news on his Instagram page as well. In his pic, the dad-to-be stands behind his wife as they both lovingly gaze at her belly.

There have been a slew of surprise pregnancies this year, including Katharine McPhee, who just debuted her baby bump, thus revealing she's expecting her first child with husband David Foster. Here's more on her pregnancy reveal.