Post Malone Gets ‘Epic’ New Tattoo and Dental Diamonds in Beverly Hills

Nothing like a bit of Beverly Hills bling to up your style game! But when it comes to Post Malone, the new diamonds aren’t in the form of jewelry or accessories -- the musician added some sparkle to his smile by having diamonds applied to his teeth on Friday.

The 25-year-old musician headed to the Beverly Hills, California, office of dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly for the procedure.

But why stop at dental bling when you can get some fresh ink as well? Malone went under the needle with tattoo artist Ganga during the same visit.

A source tells ET that the “Sunflower” singer is taking extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, deciding to undergo two treatments in one session inside a surgical room at Dr. Connelly’s office.

Ganga shared a peek at the session on his tattoo studio’s Instagram account, posting a photo of the skull design being completed on Malone’s leg.

“@postmalone thank you so much for your trust, the first time in the world that this is done!” he wrote. “In the operating room working hand in hand with @connellydds ❤️ more news soon!”

Dr. Connelly, who can be seen in the photo, also posted the snap, writing, “Epic work gong down on the legend @postmalone ..... wait for it .........”

The musician, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, already has numerous tattoos, including several on his face. In an interview with GQ earlier this year, he revealed that he had so many insecurities about his looks that he turned to tattoos in an attempt to “look cool.”

“I’m a ugly-a** motherf**ker,” said the star, who helped raise more than $4 million to aid pandemic relief efforts in April. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

See more on celebrities with tattoos below.