Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations -- See the Full List!

The Billboard Music Awards nominations are here! On Tuesday, nominees in two categories were announced on the Today show, with followup announcements made on Billboard.com and Twitter throughout the morning.

Post Malone leads the pack with 16 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid both scored  12 nominations. Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six), and Justin Bieber (four) were other multi-nominated artists.

The awards for Billboard Chart Achievement, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration are fan-voted categories. Voting will open on Oct. 1st.

Originally set to take place in April, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the date has changed, the host has not, with Kelly Clarkson returning to helm the show.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. 

Keep scrolling for this year's nominees.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone 
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande 

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi 
"bad guy," Billie Eilish 
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 

Top Male Artist

DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone 
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong UNITED
Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby
Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Suenos, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, Illenium
Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong UNITED
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Ran$om," Lil Tecca
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Top Selling Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"God's Country," Blake Shelton

Top Radio Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Talk," Khalid
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top Collab

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top R&B Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"Juicy," Doja Cat and Tyga
"Talk," Khalid
"Good As Hell," Lizzo
"Heartless," The Weeknd

Top Rap Song

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Ran$om," Lil Tecca
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Wow," Post Malone

Top Country Song

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Whiskey Glasses," Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

"Bad Liar," Imagine Dragons
"I Think I'm Okay," Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker
"Hey Look Ma, I Made It," Panic! At The Disco
"Chlorine," Twenty One Pilots
"The Hype," Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Song

"China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin
"Callaita," Bad Bunny and Tainy
"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
"No Me Conoce," Jhay Cortez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"Otro Trago," Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA

Top Dance/Electronic Song

"Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)," Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin
"Close To Me," Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee
"Good Things Fall Apart," Illenium & Jon Bellion
"Higher Love," Kygo x Whitney Houston
"Here With Me," Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES

Top Christian Song

"Raise A Hallelujah," Bethel Music, Jonathan David Hesler & Melissa Hesler
"Nobody," Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West
"Rescue," Lauren Daigle
"God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY
"Follow God," Kanye West

Top Gospel Song

"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
"Closed on Sunday," Kanye West
"Follow God," Kanye West
"On God," Kanye West
"Selah," Kanye West

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

