Pop Songs to Wash Your Hands to That Aren't 'Happy Birthday'

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread and concerns over contracting the illness grow, one of the most prominent tips for combating and preventing infection is to practice proper hygiene.

According to guidelines presented by the Center for Disease Control, it's imperative that people maintain healthy hand washing habits by making sure to scrub their hands with soap for at least 20-30 seconds. As a helpful guide for measuring time, it's suggested that people sing "Happy Birthday" twice over while washing up.

The problem with that is, how many times can you sing "Happy Birthday" to yourself in your head before it gets really tiring? So, in an effort to make this necessary habit a bit more fun, here's a roundup of a few contemporary pop superhits and new releases with catchy choruses or memorable versus that you won't mind having stuck in your head.

From Demi Lovato's brand new "I Love Me," to Taylor Swift's megahit (and topically appropriate) "Shake It Off," listen to a few of these hits for some alternative hand-washing sing-along options.

Also, check out the video above for some good hand-washing guidelines from Dr. Oz!

"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo (Chorus)

"Why men great 'til they gotta be great?/ Don't text me, tell it straight to my face/ Best friend sat me down in the salon chair/ Shampoo press, get you out of my hair/ Fresh photos with the bomb lighting/ New man on the Minnesota Vikings/ Truth hurts, needed something more exciting/ Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay."

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers (Chorus)

"I'm a sucker for you/ You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly/ I'm a sucker for you, yeah/ Any road you take, you know that you'll find me/ I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things/ No one knows about you, about you/ And you're making the typical me break my typical rules/ It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah."

"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish (Chorus)

"So you're a tough guy/ Like it really rough guy/ Just can't get enough guy/ Chest always so puffed guy/ I'm that bad type/ Make your mama sad type/ Make your girlfriend mad type/ Might seduce your dad type/ I'm the bad guy/ Duh."

"7 Rings" - Ariana Grande (First Verse)

"Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles/ Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble/ Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines/ Buy myself all of my favorite things (Yeah)/ Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch/ Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?/ Rather be tied up with calls and not strings/ Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah."

"Love on Top" - Beyoncé (Chorus)

"Baby, it's you, you're the one I love/ You're the one I need, you're the only one I see/ Come on, baby, it's you/ You're the one that gives your all/ You're the one I can always call/ When I need you, make everything stop/ Finally, you put my love on top."

"Yummy" - Justin Bieber (Chorus)

"Yeah, you got that yummy-yum/ That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy/ Yeah, you got that yummy-yum/ That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy/ Say the word, on my way/ Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe/ Any night, any day/ Say the word, on my way/ Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe/ In the mornin' or the late/ Say the word, on my way."

"I Love Me" - Demi Lovato (Chorus)

"Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?/ And I always got my finger on the self-destruct/ I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)/ I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)/ Why am I always looking for a ride or die?/ 'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life/ After all the times I went and f**ked it up (All the times I went and f**ked it up) I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm."

"Old Town Road" Remix - Lil' Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Intro and Chorus)

"Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/ I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/ I got the horses in the back/ Horse tack is attached/ Hat is matted black/ Got the boots that's black to match/ Ridin' on a horse, ha/ You can whip your Porsche/ I been in the valley/ You ain't been up off that porch, now."

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Chorus)

"I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in/ I'll never meet the ground/ Crash through the surface where they can't hurt us/ We're far from the shallow now."

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift (Chorus)

"'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate/ Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/ I shake it off, I shake it off/ Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break/ And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake/ Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/ I shake it off, I shake it off."

