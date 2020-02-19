Pop Smoke, Rising Rapper, Dead at 20

Pop Smoke, a rapper on the rise, has died. He was 20.

The Brooklyn, New York, native was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, multiple outlets report.

According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles police responded to an emergency call at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning after masked gunmen broke into a house where the rapper was staying. Pop Smoke was then transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

After finding success with the release of singles like "Christopher Walking" and "Welcome to the Party" -- beloved by artists like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj -- Pop Smoke (real name: Bashar Barakah Jackson) had just released his highly anticipated Meet the Woo 2 mixtape on Feb. 7. It featured songs like "Shake the Room" feat. Quavo and "She Got a Thing," and "Invincible." Pop Smoke was also scheduled to go on tour this spring.

Following the tragic news, fans and friends of Pop Smoke took to social media to pay tribute to him with loving posts and heartfelt messages.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave," wrote Nicki Minaj. "Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop."

"Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young," Chance the Rapper added on Twitter. "God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh."

Teddi Mellencamp shared that early Wednesday morning she was "informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property."

"Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life," she added. "We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs."

