Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher

A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.

The outlet reports that the officer collapsed just as guards were starting to change positions. Prior to being taken away by ambulance, he was helped by two fellow officers.

Photo by ROWAN GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In the days leading up to the state funeral, members of the public spent hours queuing up for a chance to pay their respects as Her Majesty's coffin was lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. It was there that another incident of someone on duty fainting took place. On Wednesday, a guard who was on a 24-hour watch of the coffin fell forward on the ground. He was aided by other guards who rushed to help him.

The Queen's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, also appeared to collapse as she visited the coffin. Windsor was photographed walking arm-in-arm with her husband, Thomas Kingston, while leaving Westminster Hall after the incident.

The life and legacy of Her Majesty -- who died on Sept. 8 at age 96 -- was honored by world leaders including President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister of England Liz Truss and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Monday at the state funeral.

Hundreds of others, including actress Sandra Oh, were also there to pay their respects alongside the royal family who mourned the loss of the monarch during the service at Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, King Charles III, was seen getting visibly emotional as "God Save the King," was sung inside the church.

Ahead of the family's final goodbyes, King Charles shared a message of gratitude with the public. "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he said in a statement on Sunday.