Pink Says 'Madonna Doesn't Like Me': 'She Tried to Kind of Play Me'

Who knew Madonna apparently does not like Pink? Pink herself!

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the "Trustfall" singer revealed she's allegedly not the Queen of Pop's favorite person.

“Madonna doesn’t like me," she claimed. "Some people just don’t like me... I’m a polarizing individual.”

As for the source of this alleged dislike, according to Pink, it all stems from a Live With Regis and Kelly appearance when the two met for the first time. “She tried to kind of play me on Regis and Kelly and… I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out," Pink claimed.

Said the mom of two, "She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna, when in actuality, she invited me into her dressing room. And so, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out...He's like... 'I heard you're just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?' I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.'" This exchange is not heard in the footage of the episode.

Despite whatever feelings Madonna may have toward her fellow pop star, Pink's love for her childhood idol remains.

"I f**king love Madonna and I love her no matter what," Pink assured. "I still love her."