Pink Reveals Her Candid Thoughts on Aging -- and Kelly Clarkson Agrees

Pink isn't into fighting the aging process.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share her philosophy on aging and the "lines" and "wrinkles" that come with it. As Pink declared to her followers, she just "cannot get behind" the procedures and surgeries some opt for to delay the inevitable.

"Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked," she began.

"Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t," Pink, 40, continued. "I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry."

She concluded: "I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling sh*t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss."

The pop star's message inspired fans -- and Kelly Clarkson. "I feel you .... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing 👀," Clarkson wrote back on Twitter. "You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜."

Clarkson and Pink performed together at the 2017 American Music Awards, with the American Idol alum telling ET before the show that she couldn't wait to take the stage with Pink.

"I think, honestly, at the end of the day, even though we're different artists, at the core, we both love great singers, we both love soulful music," Clarkson said. "She's branched out just like me, in like the singer-songwriter kinda country stuff or rock 'n' roll. We both love a lot of the same things."



"I think, too, just the level of respect that comes with that, the admiration. Even though we are different, we do have a lot of similarities," she added. "I've been really excited about doing this with her."

