Pink Offers to Pay the Fines for the Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Over 'Very Sexist Rules'

Pink wants to show her support for a group of female athletes. Norwegian's women's beach handball team was fined for refusing to play in swimsuit bottoms during the Euro 2021 tournament.

The athletes opted to wear thigh-length elastic shorts instead of the regulation bottoms as a form of protest. The team was fined €1,500 (about $1,700).

Over the weekend, Pink took to Twitter to praise the team and call out the uniform rules.

"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" the 41-year-old singer wrote. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies."

The mother of two went on to add that she was willing to pay off the team's fees, writing, "I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

Male players are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts, while women are required to wear midriff-baring tops and swimsuit bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg," according to the International Handball Federation regulations.

The Norwegian team did not win a medal in the Euro 2021, but they were able to qualify for the World Championship next year.

"We are also very proud about making a statement in the bronze final by playing in shorts instead of required bikini bottoms! We are overwhelmed by the attention and support from all over the world!" a post on the team's Instagram account reads. "Thank you so much to all the people who support us and help spread the message! We really hope this will result in a change of this nonsense rule!"