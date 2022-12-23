Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors

Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter.

When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers was direct.

"You just have to do it," she said. "It's gonna end at some point, but you can't make it end."

As for what heartbreak has taught her, Bridgers admits with a smile, "I think if I had figured that out, I wouldn't be making music still."

Dimoldenberg also brought up Mescal's popular Hulu series, Normal People. The couple actually linked up after Bridgers tweeted about watching the steamy series in May 2020 and Mescal responded.

"Do you think Normal People is overrated?" Dimoldenberg asks point blank.

"No," Bridgers answers through a fit of giggles. "I think it's very appropriately rated."

Romance rumors between Bridgers and Mescal first surfaced in June 2020, when she called him "the cute boy" in interview with NME magazine.

“I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw [he followed my Instagram page],” she fawned. The actor also starred in her 2020 music video for her song "Savior Complex."

The pair made things red carpet official with an night out at the 10th annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA in November 2021, and were rumored to be engaged as recently as last month. However, breakup rumors have emerged in recent weeks as Bridgers has been spotted out several times with Bo Burnham. ET has reached out to reps for Bridgers and Burnham for comment.