Phil Collins Allowed to Retrieve Belongings from Miami Home Amid Claim His Ex-Wife Is Keeping Him Out

Phil Collins will have the opportunity to retrieve his belongings from the Miami Beach home he claims his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, won't let him enter. At a virtual hearing on Tuesday, a judge put an agreement in place that protects Collins' personal and irreplaceable property still located at the residence, ET has learned.

The judge ordered that Collins' team has the right to enter the residence and specify which items are his, ET has learned. The property will then be sent to Collins if both parties agree the items are solely his. If both parties do not agree, the property will be sent to storage, where it will remain until a hearing or settlement conference happens.

Collins filed a lawsuit against Chevey and her new husband, Thomas Bates, last week, for unlawful detainer and forcible entry. The musician claimed they have refused to vacate his Miami Beach home, changed the codes to the home and hired armed guards to keep him out.

ET has learned that Chevey's attorney filed a countersuit to Collins’ injunction, stating that the GRAMMY winner orally agreed to give her half the value of the Miami residence (which was once owned by Jennifer Lopez). This will now kick the case to a higher court. A new judge in a different court will be assigned to the case in the coming weeks, and determine whether Chevey and her new husband will be evicted from the property.

Cevey, 46, and Collins, 69, were married for nine years before calling it quits in 2008. They have two sons together, 19-year-old Nicholas and 15-year-old Matthew. At the time of their split, Collins had to pay Cevey a record-breaking $46.76 million per the terms of their divorce settlement.

The pair reconciled in 2016, but recently split. Chevey married her new husband, Bates, in August.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.