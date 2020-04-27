Pete Davidson's 'The King of Staten Island' Streaming Early While Movie Theaters Are Closed

As social distancing becomes the new norm amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theaters have temporarily darkened their screens, forcing many studios to push back release dates of upcoming films. But some are dropping their newest releases on streaming for at-home quarantine viewing, instead.

Universal Pictures led the charge by making new releases such as The Hunt and Trolls World Tour available far sooner than expected, while Disney began streaming Frozen II and Onward on Disney+ "during this challenging period." And that was just the start of our at-home streaming slate.

The latest is Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, the Pete Davidson-starring comedy "about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island," which was set to premiere at SXSW before the festival was canceled but will now arrive on VOD this summer.

Below, an up-to-date list of early releases and scroll on to see what's coming soon:

NEW RELEASES

Trolls World Tour

The Trolls sequel -- starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ron Funches, Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Kunal Nayyar and more -- will now have its big premiere in your living room.

How to watch: Trolls World Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video, Fandago Now, Vudu

AVAILABLE NOW

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Director Cathy Yan took to Twitter to celebrate the early release of her girl gang DC film, which stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ella Jay Basco, as well as Chris Messina and Ewan McGregor.

"Thanks to all the fans and supporters out there," Yan wrote. "I’m just happy people will be able to enjoy new and fun movies right now."

How to Watch: Birds of Prey is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes and on VOD services from cable and satellite providers.

Bloodshot

Columbia Pictures announced the Valiant comic adaptation -- which stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life with new powers -- would be available for purchase shortly following its March 13 theater release.

"This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that -- like other businesses hit hard by the virus -- movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

How to watch: Bloodshot is available for purchase on Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now and other streaming services.

The Call of the Wild

20th Century Studios' adaptation of the Jack London novel -- which stars Harrison Ford opposite a CGI dog in a 1890s-set adventure in the Canadian Yukon -- was released in theaters in February, but "with cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis," will now be available for in-home viewing.

How to watch: The Call of Wild is now available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere for $14.99 in the U.S.

Downhill

Feeling some sort of way trapped in the great indoors with your significant other? Downhill, which opened in theaters in February, may or may not be the reminder you need that you don't have it so bad: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple on a ski vacation who must reevaluate everything after a seemingly life-threatening avalanche.

How to watch: Downhill is available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere for $9.99 in the U.S.

Emma.

Director Autumn de Wilde's candy-colored adaptation of Jane Austen's matchmaking comedy -- which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Bill Nighy, Josh O'Connor and more -- is available early on-demand after a limited release that began in February.

"I really hope we can all go back to work soon as so many brilliant hard working folk in the industry and outside the entertainment industry can’t survive long without a paycheck. Until then, I hope Emma. will give you a chance to escape with your imagination and heart while you (please) stay safely indoors," de Wilde shared on Instagram, announcing the film's updated release. "Sending so much love to you and yours. Looking forward to a time when we can rejoice in loving company again. As Jane Austen wrote in Emma: "It's such a happiness when good people get together."

How to watch: Emma. is available to rent on Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu on "a wide variety of the most popular on-demand services."

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse Productions' twisted adaptation of the hit '70s TV series -- which casts Michael Peña as the mastermind of a deadly resort caterd to the likes of Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell and Ryan Hansen -- was a box office success when it opened in February, but with theaters shuttering soon after, it's now available for in-home frights.

How to watch: Fantasy Island is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now, iTunes and other streaming services.

Frozen II

Disney delivered a blessing to parents and caretakers who are venturing "into the unknown" amid widespread school closings by releasing the Frozen sequel -- starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and more -- three months early on their streaming service.

How to watch: Frozen and Frozen II are both streaming onDisney+.

Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures' spooky ooky reimagining of the most famous Brothers Grimm fairytale -- which stars IT's Sophia Lillis as the titular Gretel and newcomer Samuel J. Leakey as her younger brother, Hansel -- will surely provide enough frights to briefly take your mind off the stresses of current events.

How to watch:Gretel & Hansel is available to own early as of April 7 and arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on May 5.

The Hunt

The previously shelved thriller's bad luck continued with the coronavirus outbreak leading to theater closures, but thanks to Universal's on-demand release plan, fans will finally get to see the Craig Zobel-directed class war thriller, which stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz and more.

How to watch: The Hunt is available for rent on Amazon, Fandango Now and Vudu.

The Invisible Man

Practicing social distancing, but still looking for a scare? Director Leigh Whannell's chilling update of the H.G. Wells creation-turned-classic movie monster is also headed to on-demand and streaming. The critically acclaimed thriller stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

How to watch: Invisible Man is available for rent on Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu and other streaming services.

I Still Believe

The faith-based drama takes its names from the 2002 song by Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and tells the love story of Camp (played onscreen by KJ Apa) and his fiancé-turned-wife, Melissa (Britt Robertson), as they grapple with the latter's cancer diagnosis. The film will be available for in-home viewing less than two weeks after its originally-planned theatrical release date.

"As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can't share I Still Believe on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures. But the safety of guests comes first, and we're proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times," directors Jon and Andrew Erwin said in a statement.

How to watch: I Still Believe is available on premium VOD across all premium platforms.

Just Mercy

Warner Bros. has moved up the digital release date for Just Mercy, the SAG Award-nominated film from Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton. The film, based on a real-life story, stars Michael B. Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, a defense attorney working to exonerate death row inmate Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx.

How to watch: Just Mercy is now available to own digitally and On Demand from cable and satellite providers and select gaming consoles.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director Eliza Hittman's "urgent and poignant drama" -- which stars newcomers Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder as teenage girls who, faced with an unintended pregnancy, embark across state lines seeking support -- won the Special Jury prize at Sundance and Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berline International Film Festival before opening theatrically in March. Now, the indie is even more readily available with an at home re-release.

How to watch: Never Rarely Sometimes Always is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and other participating on-demand services.

Onward

Pixar's latest -- which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world -- will be available to purchase the same month it opened int heaters and will hit Disney+ shortly thereafter.

"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

How to watch: Onward is streaming on Disney+

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

For those hoping to find love in a hopeless place -- or at least not-so-hopeful pandemic -- look no further than writer-director Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, about an aristocrat and a painter (Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant) and the forbidden romance they strike up in 18th century France, which has shored up at Hulu.

How to watch: Portrait of a Lady on Fire is exclusively streaming on Hulu before arriving on VOD in April.

The Rhythm Section

The release of Blake Lively's revenge thriller was twice delayed due to an on-set injury, only for more bad timing to strike when it did land in theaters at the end of January. Now you have a second chance to check out The Rhythm Section, which hails from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) and co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

How to watch: The Rhythm Section is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now, iTunes and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Though Sonic won't arrive on DVD until May 19, Paramount Home Entertainment announced that the movie is speeding (pun very much intentional) into homes months ahead of plan, available digitally just one month after its theatrical release and boasting deleted scenes, bloopers and an animated short. Come for Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, stay for James Marsden being James Marsden.

How to watch: Sonic the Hedgehog is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film of the Skywalker saga -- starring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams -- will hit digital stores a few days early on March 13 and will land on Disney+ sometime in the near future.

The Way Back

Just over two weeks after its theatrical release, Warner Bros. announced that the Ben Affleck drama The Way Back would be available digitally in the U.S. and Canada on March 24, with international markets to follow.

"With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. "So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense."

How to watch: The Way Back is available to own from select digital retailers, including Prime Video (U.S. only), Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, PlayStation and Vudu.

COMING SOON

Artemis Fowl

Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer bestseller -- starring newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Josh Gad, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench -- will forgo a theatrical release (originally scheduled for May 29) and stream exclusively on Disney+.

“Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a traveling companion," director Kenneth Branagh said. "Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

When you can watch: On June 12, streaming on Disney+

Blue Story

Rapman's drama -- about two high school friends (Stephen Odubola and Micheal Ward) caught on opposite sides of a gang war -- debuted to raves in the U.K. last year, and will now arrive stateside on digital platforms in lieu of its planned theatrical release.

When you can watch: May 5

Capone

Tom Hardy fully transforms into Chicago's most infamous gangster in director Josh Trank's biopic. "It was supposed to be in theaters next month, but there’s no theaters. I’m very grateful we can do it this way for everyone at home right now," Trank explained. "Hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!"

When you can watch: May 12

How to Build a Girl

We want the world for Beanie Feldstein, and a starring role in this adaptation of Caitlin Moran's beloved novel -- about a 16-year-old aspiring writer who breaks into the '90s rock music scene -- is a brilliant start.

When you can watch: May 8

The Lovebirds

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae romantic thriller -- about a couple who become unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery -- was among the first wave of films to postpone their theatrical releases at the start of the pandemic. Now, it has officially made the move to Netflix.

"Very excited to say that my movie with Issa Rae, The Lovebirds (directed by Michael Showalter) is going to be on Netflix x on May 22nd!" Nanjiani tweeted. "Can’t wait for you to see it!"

When you can watch: May 22

The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow's "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island" was set to premiere at SXSW, before the festival was cancelled. Instead, it will debut this summer, available in North America on premium on-demand digital everywhere.

Pete Davidson plays Scott, a wannabe tattoo artist who never truly grappled with his feelings about the death of his firefighter father -- but when his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another firefighter, he's forced to finally grow up. The King of Staten Island also stars Steve Buscemi, Maude Apatow, Bel Powley, Bill Burr and Pamela Adlon.

When you can watch: June 12

Scoob!

Though it was originally slated to hit theaters, the animated origin story for the Scooby Gang -- voiced by Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried -- will be available to purchase and on VOD "in response to the unprecedented demand for high-quality family entertainment in the home."

"While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” Warner Bros. announced. "We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together."

When you can watch: May 15

Valley Girl

A remake of the '80s classic sees Alicia Silverstone's Julie reminiscing about her days as the ultimate Valley Girl. The Knight Before Christmas star Josh Whitehouse steps into the Nicolas Cage role of the Sunset Strip punk rocker Julie (played decades earlier by Jessica Rothe) falls for. Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer and Camila Morrone also star.

When you can watch: May 8

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.