Pete Davidson Shares Hilarious Story of Quarantining in His Mom's Basement

Pete Davidson might be stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he's not letting it keep him down.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star, along with director Judd Apatow, joined Jimmy Fallon via video chat on Thursday's Tonight Show: Home Edition, and Davidson opened up about his experiences with self-isolating with his mom and his sister at their house in Staten Island.

"Well, I am quarantining in my mom's basement so, [I'm] crushing it!" Davidson said with a laugh.

The young comic is actually looking fit and healthy, and part of that may have to do with his clean and sober living while stuck at home during the pandemic.

He's been open and public about his efforts to not do drugs, but it turns out some fans might have missed the point he was trying to make.

"Me and Judd released this video to kind of try and get it out there that the movie's coming out," Davidson said, referring to his upcoming collaboration with Apatow, The King of Staten Island. "So [in the video] I mentioned that I wasn't doing drugs, that I was trying not to."

"And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, 'I heard your son needs this,'" Davidson continued. "So if you see this, please do not do that. Because I will sell it."

"Yeah, he's a drug dealer now," Apatow joked in agreement.

The pair have been gearing up for the release of The King of Staten Island for months, but due to the coronavirus outbreak plans for a theatrical release were scrapped in favor of a Video on Demand release instead.

Apart from being stuck at home during quarantine -- which Davidson sang about during the recent Saturday Night Live: At Home special -- the pair also dished on how they came to know each other before Davidson ever got his gig on SNL.

"Well, when we were doing Trainwreck, I asked Amy Schumer, 'Who's funny, who should I know?' And she said, 'The funniest person is this 20-year-old kid, Pete Davidson,'" Apatow recalled. "So, we put him in Trainwreck… he had this one brief scene with Bill Hader."

As it turns out, that proved to be a chance encounter that would change everything for the young comic.

"It was really crazy. I was on set for like maybe 12 minutes and I met Bill Hader and then, about like a day later, Bill Hader called me and he goes, 'I recommended you to Lorne Michaels,'" Davidson shared, referring to SNL's creator and executive producer. "And I was like, 'Why?!' I barely had any interaction with him."

"But then, I got the show! So I blame that, and everything else that has happened to me since then, on Bill Hader," Davidson added.

SNL's Season 45 finale -- which will also be the show's third remote "at home" production -- airs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. coast-to-coast on NBC.

The King of Staten Island is coming to Video on Demand June 12.