Pete Davidson Explains How He Approaches Women He's Interested In

Pete Davidson thinks that honesty is the best policy when it comes to relationships. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star was asked about how he approaches women he's interested in during a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM and gave a candid response.

"I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on a version of themselves that they would like to be, eventually that will unravel," he explained. "So I just off the top I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapist. This is what happens.'"

Davidson, who has previously been engaged to Ariana Grande and been romantically linked to Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and most recently Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, added that the approach doesn't always work.

"That could either be a lot for someone or... they could be like, 'Cool, that's refreshingly honest.' Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff," he shared.

Davidson added that "always going into it honest" and not playing any of the "text games" like waiting a certain amount of time to text back are also important to him.

"If I'm into you, I'm really into you," he said, noting that the aforementioned games "just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress and there's enough of that going on."

"Communication is really key," he concluded.

Davidson and Dynevor have been spotted out together several times recently and last month he told fans that he's currently "with my celebrity crush" in a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students.