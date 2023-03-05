Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Involved in Car Accident in Beverly Hills

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident Saturday evening, in Beverly Hills, California.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tells ET that police responded to a car accident just after 11 p.m. the 600 block of Rodeo Drive.

The single vehicle hit a fire hydrant. No injuries were sustained and no arrests were made. Police said the accident remains under investigation.

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news, Davidson was driving a Mercedes when he lost control of the vehicle, hopped the curb, and slammed into a fire hydrant. The outlet reported that the vehicle may have also struck a nearby home, but authorities have not confirmed that report.

Police also did not confirm whether or not Davidson was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. A police report was taken, specifically due to the public property damage, People reports.

Davidson and Wonders -- who have been romantically linked for several months -- first met as co-stars in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and were spotted kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood in January. They were seen together in Hawaii later that month.

A source told ET in January that Davidson and Wonders "have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot.... They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."

