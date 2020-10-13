Peta Murgatroyd Says She Had to Rush to Therapy After 'Dancing With the Stars'

Blending tango, Bon Jovi and the 1980s proved to be a dangerous combination for Peta Murgatroyd. TheDancing With the Stars pro was absent from the press line following Monday's show, and she later revealed it was due to injury.

After she and her celeb partner, Vernon Davis, hit the dance floor during DWTS' '80s Night with a tango set to "Livin' on a Prayer," it appears Murgatroyd hurt her neck and needed to get help for it immediately.

"Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance," Murgatroyd explained on Twitter. "I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy."

"I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP," she continued. "Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week."

News of the dancer's injury came as a surprise to judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who spoke with ET's Lauren Zima after the episode.

"It's the '80s. There's hazard pay involved, with the wigs and stuff. You could definitely tweak a neck with '80s [routines]," Inaba shared. "But I hope she's OK, most importantly... she'll be dancing next week so I hope she's okay and takes care of her neck."

Murgatroyd's injury comes a few weeks after Kaitlyn Bristowe hurt her ankle while rehearsing for the first week of the season.

Despite the injury, Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, managed to deliver a number of impressive performances and she never let it keep her from dancing.

