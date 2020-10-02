Penélope Cruz Is the Epitome of Sophistication at 2020 Oscars -- See Her Elegant Look

Penélope Cruz is the epitome of sophistication.

The actress stunned as she made her way onto the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Cruz, 45, looked simply divine in a custom-made bustier black silk dress by Chanel. The gown, which featured a pearl belt and white flower and bow on the neckline, was inspired by the spring-summer 1995 Haute Couture collection. The Spanish actress accessorized with diamond earrings and rings along with a Chanel bag.

Cruz wore her dark locks straight and parted down the middle. Her makeup consisted of a brown smoky eye, bronzer and a nude lip. She will be presenting the award for Best International Feature.

Cruz has previously been nominated for three Academy Awards, winning her first and only in 2009 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. For her big win, she wore a cream-colored vintage Balmain ballgown.

